M A Baby Takes Helm of CPI(M): A New Era Begins
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin congratulates M A Baby on his election as CPI(M) general secretary, a role previously filled by Prakash Karat after Sitaram Yechury’s passing. Baby, known for challenging the Emergency and shaping Kerala's education policy, continues his political journey.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended his congratulations to M A Baby, who was recently elected as the new general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the 24th party congress.
In his message on 'X,' Stalin praised Baby's political journey, highlighting his past as a student leader against the Emergency and his contributions to Kerala's education policy. The CM expressed hope for strengthened ties between CPI(M) and DMK in promoting secularism, social justice, and federalism.
The election of M A Baby follows the death of previous general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Prakash Karat served as the interim coordinator until the recent congress in Madurai, which started on April 2 and will end on April 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election
Delimitation of LS seats hanging like ''sword of Damocles,'' says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai.
Kerala CM Honors AKG's Legacy Amid Delimitation Dispute
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressing delimitation meet in Chennai says BJP govt is going ahead without any consultation on the matter.
Kerala High Court Probes Alleged Misuse of MPLADS Funds for Temple Pond