M A Baby Takes Helm of CPI(M): A New Era Begins

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended his congratulations to M A Baby, who was recently elected as the new general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the 24th party congress.

In his message on 'X,' Stalin praised Baby's political journey, highlighting his past as a student leader against the Emergency and his contributions to Kerala's education policy. The CM expressed hope for strengthened ties between CPI(M) and DMK in promoting secularism, social justice, and federalism.

The election of M A Baby follows the death of previous general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Prakash Karat served as the interim coordinator until the recent congress in Madurai, which started on April 2 and will end on April 6.

