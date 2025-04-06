Left Menu

Chidambaram Challenges Modi's Development Claims for Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram critiqued Prime Minister Modi's assertion that Tamil Nadu received three times more central funds post-2014. Chidambaram emphasized that larger budgets are not unusual due to economic growth. Modi, during his visit, highlighted that increased funding spurred economic and industrial growth in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:31 IST
Chidambaram Challenges Modi's Development Claims for Tamil Nadu
Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions regarding central funding for Tamil Nadu. Modi claimed that the state received allocations three times higher than pre-2014 levels, attributing this to economic and industrial advancements.

Chidambaram, a former Union finance minister, critiqued the Prime Minister's remarks, stating that a basic understanding of economics would reveal the inevitability of increased allocations over the years due to economic expansion. He argued that simply having larger numbers does not necessarily indicate proportional growth relative to GDP and total government expenditure.

Modi's statements came amid controversies with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, which has expressed concerns over fund allocations. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister assured that the increased funding has significantly benefited the state, bolstering its economic and industrial sectors. While funding has increased, Modi noted some grievances remain from statewide beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025