Chidambaram Challenges Modi's Development Claims for Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions regarding central funding for Tamil Nadu. Modi claimed that the state received allocations three times higher than pre-2014 levels, attributing this to economic and industrial advancements.

Chidambaram, a former Union finance minister, critiqued the Prime Minister's remarks, stating that a basic understanding of economics would reveal the inevitability of increased allocations over the years due to economic expansion. He argued that simply having larger numbers does not necessarily indicate proportional growth relative to GDP and total government expenditure.

Modi's statements came amid controversies with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, which has expressed concerns over fund allocations. Nonetheless, the Prime Minister assured that the increased funding has significantly benefited the state, bolstering its economic and industrial sectors. While funding has increased, Modi noted some grievances remain from statewide beneficiaries.

