Controversy Erupts Over Jammu & Kashmir's Waqf Amendment Bill

People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government for allegedly supporting BJP policies while compromising on local issues. This statement came as the Assembly Speaker rejected a motion to discuss the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, which has faced widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:45 IST
PDP leader Waheed Para (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce rebuttal to the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir administration, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para lambasted the government for allegedly supporting BJP initiatives at the expense of regional issues and the Muslim community. His criticism came after Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused to allow an adjournment motion to debate the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Para asserted the Assembly's refusal to discuss the bill exposes a compromise on the interests of Kashmir and Muslims. Highlighting the spiritual significance of Waqf properties, he insisted they should be regarded with reverence rather than mere assets, while lamenting the exclusion of the Muslim community from the decision-making process.

The Assembly witnessed chaos as National Conference members and allies protested the enactment of the bill. Speaker Rather defended his decision, citing sub judice rules preventing the discussion of issues currently before the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, the political storm over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to modernize the management of religious properties, continues to brew.

