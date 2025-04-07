Controversy Erupts Over Jammu & Kashmir's Waqf Amendment Bill

In a fierce rebuttal to the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir administration, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para lambasted the government for allegedly supporting BJP initiatives at the expense of regional issues and the Muslim community. His criticism came after Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused to allow an adjournment motion to debate the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Para asserted the Assembly's refusal to discuss the bill exposes a compromise on the interests of Kashmir and Muslims. Highlighting the spiritual significance of Waqf properties, he insisted they should be regarded with reverence rather than mere assets, while lamenting the exclusion of the Muslim community from the decision-making process.

The Assembly witnessed chaos as National Conference members and allies protested the enactment of the bill. Speaker Rather defended his decision, citing sub judice rules preventing the discussion of issues currently before the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, the political storm over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which aims to modernize the management of religious properties, continues to brew.

(With inputs from agencies.)