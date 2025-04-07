Conflict Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes and Rising Tensions

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel launched airstrikes on tents outside two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least two fatalities, including a local journalist, and injuring nine others, among them six reporters, according to medical sources on Monday.

The strikes are part of a broader Israeli military campaign in Gaza following the termination of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas last month. Throughout the territory, Israeli strikes have led to a total of 28 more casualties, according to hospitals. Israel justifies the strikes by claiming to target Hamas militants embedded in civilian areas, although such operations have drawn significant international concern over civilian safety.

Protests have emerged in Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engages in talks with US President Donald Trump to address the situation. Many fear for the hostages' safety, asking for diplomatic efforts to halt the violence. The humanitarian crisis deepens with critical shortages of food, medicine, and shelter amid the Israeli blockade.

