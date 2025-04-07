Left Menu

Conflict Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes and Rising Tensions

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza targeted hospitals, local reporters, and civilians, leading to multiple casualties. The conflict has intensified since the ceasefire with Hamas ended, with Israel's military operations continuing and humanitarian aid blocked. Amidst the violence, international diplomatic efforts struggle for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:10 IST
Conflict Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes and Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel launched airstrikes on tents outside two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least two fatalities, including a local journalist, and injuring nine others, among them six reporters, according to medical sources on Monday.

The strikes are part of a broader Israeli military campaign in Gaza following the termination of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas last month. Throughout the territory, Israeli strikes have led to a total of 28 more casualties, according to hospitals. Israel justifies the strikes by claiming to target Hamas militants embedded in civilian areas, although such operations have drawn significant international concern over civilian safety.

Protests have emerged in Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engages in talks with US President Donald Trump to address the situation. Many fear for the hostages' safety, asking for diplomatic efforts to halt the violence. The humanitarian crisis deepens with critical shortages of food, medicine, and shelter amid the Israeli blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025