Amit Shah Honors Fallen Heroes of J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his support to the families of 10 police personnel and an engineer who were killed in terror attacks across Jammu and Kashmir over the past year. He provided job appointment letters to the next of kin during the visit, according to officials.

The Minister, on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, held meetings with these families at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting included the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a critical encounter with Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district.

This follows a widescale search operation in the Kathua district forest areas that has been ongoing since March 23. The operation began after police and security forces intercepted five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector. The encounter resulted in the death of four policemen and two terrorists on March 27.

