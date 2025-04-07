Left Menu

Amit Shah Honors Fallen Heroes of J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to meet families of police personnel and an engineer who lost their lives in recent terror attacks. During his visit, job appointment letters were handed to their kin. Shah also addressed concerns from relatives of those martyred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:18 IST
Amit Shah Honors Fallen Heroes of J&K
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his support to the families of 10 police personnel and an engineer who were killed in terror attacks across Jammu and Kashmir over the past year. He provided job appointment letters to the next of kin during the visit, according to officials.

The Minister, on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, held meetings with these families at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting included the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a critical encounter with Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district.

This follows a widescale search operation in the Kathua district forest areas that has been ongoing since March 23. The operation began after police and security forces intercepted five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector. The encounter resulted in the death of four policemen and two terrorists on March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025