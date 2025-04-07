Turmoil in Tamil Nadu Assembly: AIADMK Eviction Sparks Political Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, AIADMK legislators faced eviction from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday due to tumultuous disruptions. The contentious issue arose when Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, attempted to address a sub judice matter, provoking the Speaker's ire with black badges and placards.

Speaker M Appavu, maintaining order in the Assembly, called Marshals to evict 13 unruly lawmakers and announced a ban on their participation in the session until April's end. However, following an appeal from Chief Minister M K Stalin, this suspension was reduced to just one day.

The day's events culminated in a protest walkout by AIADMK members. The heart of the dispute revolved around TASMAC and related legal proceedings. While AIADMK sought answers on TASMAC's legal moves, State Law Minister S Regupathy defended the government's stance, underscoring the sub judice nature of the case.

