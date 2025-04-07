Left Menu

BJP Eyes Delhi Mayoral Post Amid Political Shifts

Following its assembly poll victory, the BJP is focused on winning the Delhi mayoral post, capitalizing on councillor defections from AAP. The BJP's prospects are bolstered by recent MLA nominations and its existing political power in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:18 IST
BJP Eyes Delhi Mayoral Post Amid Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a dynamic political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure the Delhi mayoral position following triumph in recent assembly elections. The party's victory builds on defections from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, increasing BJP's numbers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Names circulating for the potential mayoral candidate include current party councillors such as Leader of Opposition in the MCD House Raja Iqbal Singh and Keshavpuram zonal committee chairman Yogesh Verma. The BJP's strategy is further strengthened by the Delhi Assembly Speaker's nomination of 11 BJP MLAs to the MCD.

The AAP, which previously secured the mayoral post with a narrow margin, is also strategizing its approach for the upcoming elections. With shifting political alliances, the upcoming mayoral elections are set to be a closely contested affair, reflective of the broader political dynamics in India's capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

