Dramatic Eviction of AIADMK Legislators Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly

AIADMK legislators were evicted from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after chaotic scenes erupted over their attempt to raise a sub judice issue. The Speaker suspended them for the day, prompting protests from AIADMK members who accused the government of stifling their voice. CM Stalin defended the Speaker's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday as AIADMK legislators were evicted following their disruptive attempts to address a sub judice issue. Speaker M Appavu denied Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's request to raise the matter, leading to protests and the display of placards by AIADMK members.

The Speaker, citing repeated disruptions, eventually called Assembly Marshals to remove 13 lawmakers. Although AIADMK members were originally barred from attending the rest of the Budget session, Chief Minister M K Stalin's intervention led to their suspension being reduced to just that day.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized the government's stance outside the Assembly, questioning TASMAC's legal strategies. Law Minister S Regupathy countered by asserting that all operations were lawful and the matter ongoing in courts.

Latest News

