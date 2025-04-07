Fuel Price Surge: Government Under Fire Amid Excise Duty Hike

In a sharp critique of the Centre's recent fiscal maneuvers, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday lambasted the government for hiking excise duties on petrol and diesel, describing it as a betrayal of the common people. Despite international crude prices dropping to $60 per barrel, domestic fuel prices remain unchanged, Shrinate argued.

Accusing the government of 'profiteering,' Shrinate highlighted that the Rs 50 increment in LPG cylinder prices exacerbates the financial strain on consumers. "The notion that this will not impact the common individual is misleading. Rather than passing on benefits, the administration leverages price discrepancies for profit," she stated. This criticism coincides with the Department of Revenue's announcement of a Rs 2 per litre increase in excise duties on petrol and diesel.

Effective from Tuesday, excise duty on petrol will rise from Rs 19.90 to Rs 21.90 per litre and on diesel from Rs 15.80 to Rs 17.80 per litre. Currently, Delhi's retail petrol price stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, and diesel at Rs 87.67. Meanwhile, LPG prices have seen a similar surge, with cylinders set to cost Rs 50 more. Minister Hardeep Puri confirmed this adjustment, noting regular reviews every 2-3 weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)