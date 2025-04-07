Amit Shah Honors Heroic Legacy of DSP Humayun Bhat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the family of Kirti Chakra awardee DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who was killed in a terrorist encounter. Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir included meetings with local officials and a review of security and development in the region.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, paid tribute to the valiant service of Kirti Chakra awardee DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat by meeting his widow Fathima and young son Ashar at Raj Bhawan. This meeting underscored the minister's acknowledgment of the ultimate sacrifice made by the deceased officer for the nation.
Upon his arrival in the valley, Shah also met with the parents of the late DSP, emphasizing his personal engagement with the family of the slain officer. The visit was part of Shah's itinerary during the second leg of his three-day assessment tour of the region.
During his time in Kashmir, Shah is slated to conduct a thorough security review with top security forces and police officers. Additionally, he will evaluate ongoing developmental projects to ensure steady progress in the valley, officials confirm.
