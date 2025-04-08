U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Trade and Minerals

In a move to bolster economic relations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on multiple pressing issues. The dialogue, which took place on Monday, aimed to address tariffs and immigration, while also exploring the potential for collaboration on critical minerals.

According to a statement released by the State Department, both officials expressed a keen interest in nurturing economic cooperation, indicating the possibility of closer ties in the realm of minerals critical to technological advancement. This focus aligns with their broader strategic objectives.

These discussions are seen as part of a larger effort by the U.S. to enhance its diplomatic and trade relationships in the South Asian region, stressing the importance of mutually beneficial agreements that can fortify economic growth for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)