Trump's Controversial Vision for Gaza: Peace or Provocation?

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope for an imminent end to the war in Gaza during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Trump reaffirmed his campaign promise to conclude the conflict, following Israel's retaliatory actions against Hamas fighters after a deadly attack on southern Israel. Efforts continue to free hostages, though the process is lengthy.

Netanyahu revealed plans for another hostage release deal and discussed Trump's controversial proposal for U.S. control over Gaza, which international critics denounce as a form of ethnic cleansing.

