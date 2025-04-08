Trump vs. CBS: $20 Billion Mediation Showdown

In a legal showdown poised to draw significant attention, U.S. President Donald Trump and media giant Paramount have agreed to mediation in Trump's massive $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News. Both parties have settled on a mediator, according to reports by the New York Times.

The lawsuit stems from allegations by Trump that CBS News manipulated an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which aired on the network's renowned '60 Minutes' program. Trump contends that the editing was done in a misleading manner, potentially influencing viewers' perceptions.

This case is a notable example of the intense scrutiny facing media practices and political figures in today's volatile media environment, highlighting crucial questions about journalistic ethics and the dialogues they shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)