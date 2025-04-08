Left Menu

Germany on the Brink of New Coalition Agreement

Germany's conservatives and the centre-left SPD are in talks to form a coalition. A decision could be imminent with conservatives leading and SPD as a junior partner, effectively excluding far-right AfD from power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:35 IST
There is a strong determination to finalize a coalition agreement between Germany's conservative parties and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) by Tuesday, according to sources cited by Bild newspaper. This follows their victory in the election six weeks ago.

Two sources revealed to Reuters that decisive discussions are scheduled for Tuesday, with the possibility of reaching an accord by Wednesday. The Christian Democrats, led by Friedrich Merz, alongside their Bavarian CSU counterparts, are likely to spearhead this new government, with the SPD as a junior partner.

This coalition formation would be the sole bipartisan arrangement that excludes from power the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party rejected by other political entities for collaboration.

