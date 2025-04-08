Germany on the Brink of New Coalition Agreement

There is a strong determination to finalize a coalition agreement between Germany's conservative parties and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) by Tuesday, according to sources cited by Bild newspaper. This follows their victory in the election six weeks ago.

Two sources revealed to Reuters that decisive discussions are scheduled for Tuesday, with the possibility of reaching an accord by Wednesday. The Christian Democrats, led by Friedrich Merz, alongside their Bavarian CSU counterparts, are likely to spearhead this new government, with the SPD as a junior partner.

This coalition formation would be the sole bipartisan arrangement that excludes from power the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party rejected by other political entities for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)