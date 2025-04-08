U.S. Trade Strategy: Prioritizing Allies Over China
U.S. trade negotiators, guided by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, are focusing on strengthening ties with key allies like Japan and Korea. This strategy is part of a broader move to address trade balances with partners holding trade surpluses while discussions with China remain on hold.
The United States is recalibrating its trade strategy with a fresh focus on aligning with key allies, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. This shift zeroes in on trading partners that have historically maintained trade surpluses with the U.S., illustrating a proactive approach to addressing imbalances.
Hassett, speaking with Fox News, emphasized the administration's directive to prioritize allies such as Japan and Korea. This move to solidify partnerships marks a temporary step back from engaging with China, as the administration chooses a measured approach in its diplomatic and economic interactions.
With President Trump's discretion on the timing of potential talks with China, the U.S. trade policy is currently taking deliberate steps to strengthen trade dynamics with nations perceived as strategic allies, reinforcing economic collaboration while awaiting future dialogue opportunities with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
