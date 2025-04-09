Left Menu

EU Set to Counter Trump's Tariffs with New Trade Measures

The European Union prepares to approve its first countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. This move aligns the EU with China and Canada in retaliation, potentially escalating into a global trade war. The EU plans to impose extra duties on U.S. imports, totaling 21 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:10 IST
EU Set to Counter Trump's Tariffs with New Trade Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is gearing up to implement its first countermeasures against the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The collective response by the EU aims to join forces with China and Canada in a retaliatory stance, potentially intensifying towards a global trade confrontation.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which include a hefty 104% duty on Chinese imports, have begun creating ripples in the financial markets. EU members face an array of levies under Trump's strategy, which targets countries with high trade barriers against U.S. imports.

In response, the European Commission has proposed additional duties of up to 25% on selected U.S. imports, including motorcycles and clothing. This measure seeks to counteract the impact of U.S. tariffs on EU metals exports. The proposal is set for voting, with implementation slated for phased stages, beginning mid-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025