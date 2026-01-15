Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Push for Lower U.S. Tariffs

Senior Taiwanese officials, including Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, are in Washington to negotiate lower U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's exports and strengthen bilateral investment. Taiwan aims to reduce these tariffs from 20% to 15%. The talks have reached a broad consensus but await further developments.

15-01-2026
In a critical move to bolster economic ties, senior Taiwanese officials are visiting Washington to negotiate reduced U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's exports and foster investment opportunities. The effort is led by Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun and trade envoy Yang Jen-ni, who are scheduled for discussions with Trump administration officials.

The Taiwanese delegation aims to reduce tariffs on their exports to the United States from the current rate of 20% down to 15%. Government sources indicate a broad consensus has been reached concerning the negotiations, yet details regarding a final timeline remain under discussion.

The White House has yet to publicly comment on the proceedings, which were initially disclosed by Bloomberg News. It is not yet clear which U.S. officials will participate or if President Donald Trump will engage in the meetings.

