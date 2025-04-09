Senator Blocks Cybersecurity Nominee Over Telecom Vulnerabilities

U.S. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is set to place a hold on Sean Plankey, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. cybersecurity agency, due to allegations of a prolonged cover-up regarding severe vulnerabilities in the country's telecommunications network.

In remarks slated for release and reviewed by Reuters, Wyden announced his objection to Plankey's nomination unless the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) publishes a report detailing the insecurity in the telecommunications industry from 2022. CISA redirected queries to the White House, which did not provide an immediate response, while Plankey also remained silent.

Under Senate rules, a single senator can obstruct a nomination, a tactic Wyden previously employed successfully in 2018. He had delayed the nomination process for Chris Krebs until the Department of Homeland Security provided details on cell phone surveillance. Wyden continues to push for the disclosure of a crucial, unclassified report amidst recent cybersecurity breaches attributed to a Chinese group known as "Salt Typhoon."

