Left Menu

Italian Deputy PM Tajani's Strategic India Visit

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani will visit India from April 11-12 to strengthen bilateral relations. He will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Tajani's itinerary includes meetings with key Indian ministers to discuss diplomatic and commercial partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:33 IST
Italian Deputy PM Tajani's Strategic India Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani is set for a significant diplomatic visit to India from April 11-12, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Tajani's itinerary includes discussions with prominent Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as indicated by the Ministry of External Affairs' advisory released on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi on April 11, Tajani will engage in high-level meetings with S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at Vanijya Bhawan. He will conclude his visit with a meeting with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025