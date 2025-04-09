Italian Deputy PM Tajani's Strategic India Visit

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani is set for a significant diplomatic visit to India from April 11-12, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Tajani's itinerary includes discussions with prominent Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as indicated by the Ministry of External Affairs' advisory released on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi on April 11, Tajani will engage in high-level meetings with S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at Vanijya Bhawan. He will conclude his visit with a meeting with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)