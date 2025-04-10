Left Menu

Youth Congress Cylinders Protest: A Symbolic Ripple in Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake

Youth Congress members in Ajmer staged a symbolic protest against a cooking gas price hike by throwing empty cylinders into Ana Sagar Lake. Led by Mohit Malhotra, the protest highlighted hardships faced by the middle class. LPG prices increased by Rs 50, affecting both general and Ujwalla Yojana customers.

In Ajmer, Youth Congress members staged a dramatic protest against the recent hike in cooking gas prices by discarding empty gas cylinders into the city's Ana Sagar Lake, a symbolic gesture of their discontent.

Mohit Malhotra, the chief of Ajmer's Youth Congress, explained that the protest involving six cylinders was organized to illustrate their stance against the government's policies. Following the protest, the cylinders were retrieved from the lake.

Malhotra criticized PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of making false promises and highlighting BJP's previous protests over lower increases during the UPA era. As gas prices rose by Rs 50 per cylinder, Malhotra emphasized the mounting challenges faced by the middle class, vowing to continue voicing the opposition's concerns.

