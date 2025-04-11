Left Menu

EU's Strategic Pause on Tariff Response

The European Commission's decision to delay countermeasures against U.S. tariffs is seen as wise, according to Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. This pause aims to facilitate a negotiated agreement, safeguarding the valuable EU-U.S. relationship while ensuring a fair and balanced trade deal.

Updated: 11-04-2025 14:02 IST
  • Spain

The European Commission has announced a 90-day delay on its initial response to U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a move described as 'appropriate' by Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo.

Minister Cuerpo expressed that the postponement is crucial for reaching a negotiated settlement on the trade conflict. He emphasized the importance of preserving the EU-U.S. relationship, advocating for a solution that is both fair and balanced.

Cuerpo shared his support for the decision on the social media platform X, stating that the delay aligns with the EU's intent to resolve the issue through dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

