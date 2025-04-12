YSRCP Accuses TDP of Shielding Online Abusers

The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has made serious allegations against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of providing shelter to online abusers who target women.

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala raised these claims after the arrest of TDP worker C Kiran Kumar, who was detained for allegedly insulting the wife of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The arrest followed a formal complaint, with police producing Kumar before a magistrate and remanding him to judicial custody, as confirmed by Guntur SP S Satish.

Shyamala criticized the state's handling of the case, calling Kumar's arrest a 'staged drama' and questioning the lack of action against alleged instigators N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. She further condemned the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita and challenged police inaction, highlighting a climate of anarchy and impunity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)