High-Stakes Talks in Oman: Can Iran and U.S. Bridge the Divide?

Iran and the United States have initiated indirect negotiations in Oman, focusing on Iran's nuclear program and regional tensions. The talks, mediated by Oman's foreign minister, mark the first interaction between Iran and the Trump administration.

The discussions aim to address issues such as prisoner exchanges and easing sanctions in exchange for nuclear control. Despite skepticism, both parties are cautiously optimistic about the potential for progress.

The outcome of these talks is crucial for regional stability, as failure could increase the risk of broader conflict in a region already fraught with tensions. Meanwhile, Iran firmly rejects discussing its ballistic missile capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)