Left Menu

Historic Talks: Iran and US Reopen Nuclear Negotiations

Iran and the United States have resumed talks on Tehran's nuclear program, marking the first discussions since Trump re-entered the White House. Both nations described the initial meeting in Oman as constructive, with complex issues yet to be resolved. The next session is scheduled for April 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:51 IST
Historic Talks: Iran and US Reopen Nuclear Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a historic move, Iran and the United States have reopened discussions regarding Tehran's fast-developing nuclear program. This marks the first diplomatic interaction between the two nations since President Donald Trump's return to office.

During the initial talks held in Oman, US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in face-to-face discussions. Both parties termed the discourse as 'very positive and constructive,' though they acknowledged the unresolved complexities involved.

With previous diplomatic efforts culminating in a stalemate, this renewed dialogue signifies a critical step towards achieving a comprehensive agreement. The upcoming round of talks is slated for April 19, as both nations strive to reach a mutually beneficial solution amid high stakes and longstanding tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025