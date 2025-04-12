Historic Talks: Iran and US Reopen Nuclear Negotiations
Iran and the United States have resumed talks on Tehran's nuclear program, marking the first discussions since Trump re-entered the White House. Both nations described the initial meeting in Oman as constructive, with complex issues yet to be resolved. The next session is scheduled for April 19.
In a historic move, Iran and the United States have reopened discussions regarding Tehran's fast-developing nuclear program. This marks the first diplomatic interaction between the two nations since President Donald Trump's return to office.
During the initial talks held in Oman, US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in face-to-face discussions. Both parties termed the discourse as 'very positive and constructive,' though they acknowledged the unresolved complexities involved.
With previous diplomatic efforts culminating in a stalemate, this renewed dialogue signifies a critical step towards achieving a comprehensive agreement. The upcoming round of talks is slated for April 19, as both nations strive to reach a mutually beneficial solution amid high stakes and longstanding tension.
