Tejashwi Yadav's Call to JD(U): Address BJP's Alleged Intentions
Tejashwi Yadav urged JD(U) to take a serious view of Naib Singh Saini's remarks hinting BJP's plans to curtail Nitish Kumar's term as Bihar CM. Saini, at a public function, mentioned BJP's electoral ambitions in Bihar, prompting JD(U) to refute claims of fissures within the coalition.
Tejashwi Yadav, a leading figure of the RJD, on Monday urged the JD(U), the party of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to earnestly consider a remark made by Haryana counterpart Naib Singh Saini. The statement allegedly indicates that the BJP aims to prevent Kumar from serving another term.
Yadav shared his thoughts with PTI Video while in his assembly constituency of Raghopur, responding to a cryptic comment from Saini during a recent event in Delhi. Saini's message, broadcasted by various news outlets, suggested that the BJP intends to continue its success, as seen in Haryana, into Bihar with the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Amid these developments, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad countered these claims, reassuring that Nitish Kumar's position has been secured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He condemned the attempts to misrepresent the BJP's relationship with its coalition partners as a divisive strategy.
