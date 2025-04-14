Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Call to JD(U): Address BJP's Alleged Intentions

Tejashwi Yadav urged JD(U) to take a serious view of Naib Singh Saini's remarks hinting BJP's plans to curtail Nitish Kumar's term as Bihar CM. Saini, at a public function, mentioned BJP's electoral ambitions in Bihar, prompting JD(U) to refute claims of fissures within the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 14:14 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Call to JD(U): Address BJP's Alleged Intentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a leading figure of the RJD, on Monday urged the JD(U), the party of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to earnestly consider a remark made by Haryana counterpart Naib Singh Saini. The statement allegedly indicates that the BJP aims to prevent Kumar from serving another term.

Yadav shared his thoughts with PTI Video while in his assembly constituency of Raghopur, responding to a cryptic comment from Saini during a recent event in Delhi. Saini's message, broadcasted by various news outlets, suggested that the BJP intends to continue its success, as seen in Haryana, into Bihar with the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Amid these developments, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad countered these claims, reassuring that Nitish Kumar's position has been secured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He condemned the attempts to misrepresent the BJP's relationship with its coalition partners as a divisive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025