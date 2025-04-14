Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Revitalize Asia Amid US Tariff Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping aims to strengthen political and trade ties with Southeast Asian countries amidst a tariff dispute with the US. As tariffs affect Chinese exports, Xi emphasizes modernizing Asia and reducing dependence on the US by bolstering regional cooperation and enhancing strategic relations with ASEAN countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Hanoi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:46 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Revitalize Asia Amid US Tariff Tensions
Xi Jinping

In an effort to bolster political and trade relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Vietnam amidst a major tariff discord with the United States.

During his visit, Xi emphasized the importance of continuity and stability in China's neighborhood diplomacy, aiming to jointly modernize Asia with neighboring nations.

Amid US tariffs affecting Chinese exports, Xi's visit underscores a strategic shift towards enhancing regional trade relationships and reducing dependency on Western markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025