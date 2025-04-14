Rajasthan's Opposition and the Battle for Constitutional Values

On Monday, Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, sharply criticized the BJP, accusing them of using a 'divide and rule' tactic reminiscent of British colonialism. He highlighted how B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, championed equality for backward classes and women, and alleged that RSS members reflected their ideology by burning copies of the Constitution.

Jully condemned BJP's alleged divisive strategies in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Manipur, urging the public to recognize the BJP's mindset through Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements. Shah remarked in Parliament that invoking Ambedkar's name had become a trend, which Jully interpreted as dismissive of Ambedkar's legacy.

Adding to the critique, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra expressed concerns about central agencies' actions prior to elections, asserting that the Congress must preserve the Constitution's integrity. The party plans to launch the 'Samvidhan Raksha' campaign, emphasizing the importance of constitutional protection.

