Enduring Brotherhood: Modi and Vijayakant's Unbreakable Bond

In a heartfelt tribute, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant shed light on the profound friendship shared by her late husband, 'Captain' Vijayakant, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She emphasized the genuine affection and mutual respect that transcended political boundaries between the two leaders.

Premallatha explained how Modi regarded Vijayakant, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and politics, as more than just a political colleague. During Vijayakant's illnesses, Modi would affectionately refer to him as the 'Lion of Tamil Nadu' and often checked in like an elder brother, reinforcing a bond built on genuine care.

The lasting camaraderie was further highlighted as Premallatha recalled Modi's assurances of support during difficult times and the Prime Minister's personal gestures of reaching out on significant occasions. The relationship exemplified a rare connection in the often-volatile political landscape, transcending the typical boundaries of allegiance and rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)