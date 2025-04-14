Left Menu

Enduring Brotherhood: Modi and Vijayakant's Unbreakable Bond

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant fondly recalls the deep friendship between her late husband, 'Captain' Vijayakant, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Beyond politics, their bond was marked by affection and respect, with Modi often checking in on Vijayakant during illnesses, treating him like a family member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:59 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant shed light on the profound friendship shared by her late husband, 'Captain' Vijayakant, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She emphasized the genuine affection and mutual respect that transcended political boundaries between the two leaders.

Premallatha explained how Modi regarded Vijayakant, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and politics, as more than just a political colleague. During Vijayakant's illnesses, Modi would affectionately refer to him as the 'Lion of Tamil Nadu' and often checked in like an elder brother, reinforcing a bond built on genuine care.

The lasting camaraderie was further highlighted as Premallatha recalled Modi's assurances of support during difficult times and the Prime Minister's personal gestures of reaching out on significant occasions. The relationship exemplified a rare connection in the often-volatile political landscape, transcending the typical boundaries of allegiance and rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

