Passing of a Reformer: Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's Legacy
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away at 85. As the nation's fifth premier, he championed anti-corruption and moderate Islam. Despite progress, his tenure was marred by criticism of fuel subsidy reforms. He left office in 2009 after losing a parliamentary supermajority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST
Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysia's fifth prime minister, passed away on Monday at age 85, according to his family and medical authorities.
He took office in 2003 after Mahathir Mohamad's long tenure. Abdullah focused on anti-corruption and moderate Islam but faced criticism over fuel subsidies, eventually stepping down in 2009.
Reports indicate Abdullah died peacefully at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by family. He was admitted after experiencing breathing difficulties and received intensive care before passing.
