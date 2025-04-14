Passing of a Reformer: Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's Legacy

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysia's fifth prime minister, passed away on Monday at age 85, according to his family and medical authorities.

He took office in 2003 after Mahathir Mohamad's long tenure. Abdullah focused on anti-corruption and moderate Islam but faced criticism over fuel subsidies, eventually stepping down in 2009.

Reports indicate Abdullah died peacefully at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by family. He was admitted after experiencing breathing difficulties and received intensive care before passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)