Left Menu

Passing of a Reformer: Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's Legacy

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away at 85. As the nation's fifth premier, he championed anti-corruption and moderate Islam. Despite progress, his tenure was marred by criticism of fuel subsidy reforms. He left office in 2009 after losing a parliamentary supermajority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST
Passing of a Reformer: Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's Legacy

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysia's fifth prime minister, passed away on Monday at age 85, according to his family and medical authorities.

He took office in 2003 after Mahathir Mohamad's long tenure. Abdullah focused on anti-corruption and moderate Islam but faced criticism over fuel subsidies, eventually stepping down in 2009.

Reports indicate Abdullah died peacefully at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by family. He was admitted after experiencing breathing difficulties and received intensive care before passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025