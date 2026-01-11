Tragedy Strikes Wedding Celebration in Islamabad with Deadly Gas Explosion

A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy early Sunday in Islamabad when a gas cylinder explosion resulted in the deaths of eight people, including the newlyweds, according to local officials.

The explosion occurred in Sector G-7/2, severely damaging four homes and leaving 11 others injured. Rescuers managed to pull 19 attendees from the collapsed structure.

In light of the incident, an emergency was declared at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to treat the victims, while public figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed their grief. The use of low-quality gas cylinders during increased winter demand has been cited as the cause.