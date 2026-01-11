Tragedy at Islamabad Wedding: Explosion Claims Eight Lives

An explosion at a wedding ceremony in Islamabad's Sector G-7/2 left eight people dead, including the bride and groom, and injured 12 others. The Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which they suspect was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, as reported by Dawn.

The Pakistani Institute of Medical Sciences spokesperson, Aneeza Jalil, confirmed that six bodies and 11 injured individuals were transported to the hospital. An emergency was declared at Pims following the blast as instructed by Executive Director Rana Imran Sikander. Jalil noted that one individual was being treated for 20% burn injuries at the burns center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Yusuf, following Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directives, visited the site. He revealed that four homes suffered damage and reported that the bride and groom were among the deceased. Rescue operations, employing advanced technology, ensured all trapped individuals were freed from the rubble.

Yusuf further indicated that besides the victims transported to Pims, additional casualties were sent to Capital Hospital. Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa suggested a potential link to a gas leak. One house was demolished, with bodies prepped for transfer to a graveyard, according to Dawn.

The tragic event unfolded shortly after the wedding held on Saturday. Hanif Masih, the groom's father, recounted hearing the explosion and rushing to the scene to find devastation. Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani issued a statement extending condolences, emphasizing the need for safety reforms to prevent gas cylinder explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)