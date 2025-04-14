Left Menu

Nguema's New Chapter: Gabon's Fresh Start or Old Despotism?

Brice Oligui Nguema's presidential election victory in Gabon heralds a new era, breaking from over 50 years of Bongo family rule. He vows to diversify the oil economy, tackle corruption, and reflects public anti-corruption sentiment. Questions about potential continuity with past regimes and his own finances remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:29 IST
Nguema's New Chapter: Gabon's Fresh Start or Old Despotism?
Brice Oligui Nguema

The commanding election victory of junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema in Gabon signals a new direction for the nation, ending over half a century of Bongo family domination. Nguema, who previously toppled President Ali Bongo in a 2023 coup, now has a seven-year mandate to reshape Gabon's oil-dependent economy and address corruption.

Support for Nguema surged after he took decisive action against corruption, such as publicly reprimanding agency heads and mandating the return of embezzled funds. The peaceful election contrasted with previous turmoil-laden votes under the Bongo regime, fostering hopes for sustained transformation.

Despite Nguema's promises and high public support, skepticism lingers about his administration's capacity to fully detach from past authoritative rule. Analysts question whether his leadership will genuinely break old patterns or merely introduce them in a new guise. Nguema's personal financial dealings have also raised eyebrows, though he remains committed to maintaining Gabon's long-standing diplomatic ties with France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025