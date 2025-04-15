Macron Pushes for Gaza Peace in Call with Netanyahu

In a crucial phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider a ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate the demilitarization of Hamas.

Macron emphasized the need for opening all humanitarian aid crossings in Gaza to provide relief to the affected civilian population.

He stressed the importance of alleviating the suffering and ending the ordeal of Gaza's civilians, thereby highlighting the urgent humanitarian situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)