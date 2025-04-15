Macron Pushes for Gaza Peace in Call with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in Gaza and the demilitarization of Hamas. He emphasized the importance of opening humanitarian aid crossings to aid the civilian population of Gaza, aiming to alleviate their ongoing suffering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- France
In a crucial phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider a ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate the demilitarization of Hamas.
Macron emphasized the need for opening all humanitarian aid crossings in Gaza to provide relief to the affected civilian population.
He stressed the importance of alleviating the suffering and ending the ordeal of Gaza's civilians, thereby highlighting the urgent humanitarian situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israel Plans Major Rafah Operation Amid Hamas Standoff
EU Advocates for Negotiation Resumption Between Israel and Hamas
Myanmar's Quake Crisis: A Call for Urgent Humanitarian Aid Amidst Conflict
Growing Dissent in Gaza: Families Challenge Hamas Authority
Israel Expands Operations in Gaza, Calls for Hamas Disarmament