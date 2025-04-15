Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Punjab: Bajwa's Bomb Remarks Spur Controversy

Partap Singh Bajwa, Opposition Leader in Punjab, faces legal scrutiny over claims of bombs in the state. The AAP accuses Congress of shielding Bajwa, while Punjab Congress deems the FIR a political vendetta. Bajwa maintains his comments came from a trusted source concerned for his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:46 IST
Punjab LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, was seen at the Cybercrime police station regarding an FIR linked to his explosive claims. The Congress leader's statements, asserting that '50 bombs have reached Punjab,' have triggered political unrest.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not taken Bajwa's remarks lightly, launching protests against him in Mohali. An AAP worker reiterated their stance, challenging the Congress to clarify its position. "Is Congress with Punjab's citizens or terrorists?" they questioned, urging Bajwa to justify his statements or apologize. The FIR, dubbed a political vendetta by Congress, has led to legal actions.

Amidst the political chaos, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of revenge tactics, stating that the FIR was part of a premeditated plan. Bajwa defended his assertions, attributing them to a source concerned for his family's safety, reflecting the deep-seated tensions within Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

