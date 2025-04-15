Tensions continue to escalate as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that negotiations with US officials have yet to yield a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Speaking to the Kommersant business daily, Lavrov expressed Russia's readiness to continue dialogues, noting a distinct contrast between the approaches of President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Highlighting recent diplomatic efforts, Lavrov mentioned Trump's close associate, Steve Witkoff, who met with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg last week. Lavrov praised the Trump administration for its intent to understand the roots of the Ukraine conflict, unlike the approaches taken by EU nations and the UK.

Lavrov accused the US and EU of fostering the 2014 Kiev coup and criticized the Biden administration for damaging global economic systems through sanctions on Russia. He emphasized Russia's vigilance in ensuring any potential agreements align with mutual benefits and warned against falling into traps.

