Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia and US Struggle for Ukraine Peace

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reports unsuccessful rounds of talks with US negotiators over resolving the Ukraine crisis, highlighting differences between Trump and Biden administrations. Lavrov accuses the US and EU of orchestrating a coup in Kiev and criticizes the current US administration for its handling of globalization and sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:50 IST
Tensions Rise as Russia and US Struggle for Ukraine Peace
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Tensions continue to escalate as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that negotiations with US officials have yet to yield a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Speaking to the Kommersant business daily, Lavrov expressed Russia's readiness to continue dialogues, noting a distinct contrast between the approaches of President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Highlighting recent diplomatic efforts, Lavrov mentioned Trump's close associate, Steve Witkoff, who met with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg last week. Lavrov praised the Trump administration for its intent to understand the roots of the Ukraine conflict, unlike the approaches taken by EU nations and the UK.

Lavrov accused the US and EU of fostering the 2014 Kiev coup and criticized the Biden administration for damaging global economic systems through sanctions on Russia. He emphasized Russia's vigilance in ensuring any potential agreements align with mutual benefits and warned against falling into traps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025