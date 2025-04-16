Left Menu

Emergency Land Transfer to Bolster Border Security

The Trump administration is transferring 110,000 acres of federal land near the U.S.-Mexico border to the Army for three years to curb illegal immigration. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the need for border security and responsible land management, reflecting the administration's national security priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:40 IST
In a significant move to enhance border security, the Trump administration has announced an emergency transfer of 110,000 acres of federal land to the U.S. Army. The decision, revealed by the Interior Department on Tuesday, aims to deter illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The land will be under the control of the Department of the Army for a period of three years. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted the importance of securing the U.S. border and effectively managing national resources. He stated, "The American people gave President Trump a mandate to make America safe and strong again."

This transfer underscores the administration's commitment to public safety, national security, and the responsible stewardship of public lands, aligning with President Trump's broader strategy to strengthen America's borders.

