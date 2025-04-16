Emergency Land Transfer to Bolster Border Security

In a significant move to enhance border security, the Trump administration has announced an emergency transfer of 110,000 acres of federal land to the U.S. Army. The decision, revealed by the Interior Department on Tuesday, aims to deter illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The land will be under the control of the Department of the Army for a period of three years. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted the importance of securing the U.S. border and effectively managing national resources. He stated, "The American people gave President Trump a mandate to make America safe and strong again."

This transfer underscores the administration's commitment to public safety, national security, and the responsible stewardship of public lands, aligning with President Trump's broader strategy to strengthen America's borders.

