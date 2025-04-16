Federal Judge Halts Trump's Political Legal Campaign

In a pivotal judicial decision, a federal judge has blocked significant sections of former President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey. Issued by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, the temporary restraining order halts directives that threatened Susman Godfrey's federal contracts and limited their access to government facilities.

The judge criticized Trump's order as an unconstitutional attempt to control the actions of private legal entities and denounced it as coercion. Susman Godfrey had previously filed a lawsuit against the administration, citing violations of free speech and due process. Nine other law firms have faced similar pressures under Trump's administration.

Trump's executive order emerged as a reaction to law firms representing cases he opposed, particularly concerning the 2020 election integrity. The controversial action has been widely criticized by legal experts, who see it as a brazen abuse of executive power with little regard for constitutional checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)