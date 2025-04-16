UNICEF Faces Major Budget Cuts Amid U.S. Aid Reduction

UNICEF is bracing for a significant budget reduction by 2026 after its funding was impacted by recent U.S. aid cutbacks. The anticipated 20% decrease is part of a larger global crisis affecting numerous humanitarian organizations.

In 2024, the U.N. children's agency operated with an $8.9 billion budget, which has declined to an estimated $8.5 billion this year. The future funding landscape remains uncertain with the evolving 2025 budget, as explained by a spokesperson.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recently reported a 20% staff cut following a $58 million shortfall, amplifying the financial strain caused by diminished American contributions. UNICEF faces additional pressure to implement cost-cutting measures while prioritizing essential child welfare operations worldwide.

