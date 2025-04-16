Left Menu

UNICEF Faces Major Budget Cuts Amid U.S. Aid Reduction

UNICEF projects a 20% budget reduction by 2026 due to major cutbacks in U.S. aid. This reduction reflects a broader funding crisis among humanitarian organizations worldwide. The agency is implementing efficiency measures to continue supporting global child welfare amid fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:35 IST
UNICEF Faces Major Budget Cuts Amid U.S. Aid Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UNICEF is bracing for a significant budget reduction by 2026 after its funding was impacted by recent U.S. aid cutbacks. The anticipated 20% decrease is part of a larger global crisis affecting numerous humanitarian organizations.

In 2024, the U.N. children's agency operated with an $8.9 billion budget, which has declined to an estimated $8.5 billion this year. The future funding landscape remains uncertain with the evolving 2025 budget, as explained by a spokesperson.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recently reported a 20% staff cut following a $58 million shortfall, amplifying the financial strain caused by diminished American contributions. UNICEF faces additional pressure to implement cost-cutting measures while prioritizing essential child welfare operations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025