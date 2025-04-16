Diplomatic Asylum Granted to Humala's Wife

Brazil has offered diplomatic asylum to Nadine Heredia, the wife of ex-Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, following their conviction for accepting illicit campaign funds. Peru's Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Tuesday evening.

Heredia is to receive safe passage and assurances for her and her son's relocation. Humala is currently serving a 15-year sentence.

A Peruvian court sentenced Humala and Heredia earlier on Tuesday for receiving funds from a Brazilian construction firm.

