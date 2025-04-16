Left Menu

Diplomatic Asylum Granted to Humala's Wife

Brazil has granted diplomatic asylum to Nadine Heredia, the wife of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, after both were convicted of receiving illicit campaign funds. Peruvian President Humala is serving a 15-year sentence, with similar charges against Heredia. Brazil offers her and her son safe passage and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

Brazil has offered diplomatic asylum to Nadine Heredia, the wife of ex-Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, following their conviction for accepting illicit campaign funds. Peru's Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Tuesday evening.

Heredia is to receive safe passage and assurances for her and her son's relocation. Humala is currently serving a 15-year sentence.

A Peruvian court sentenced Humala and Heredia earlier on Tuesday for receiving funds from a Brazilian construction firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

