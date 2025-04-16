Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Waqf Amendment and Border Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a vehement critique against the Centre on Wednesday, directly addressing the recent Waqf Amendment and instances of communal unrest. Speaking at a public assembly in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of advancing a divisive agenda while neglecting the nation's border security.

"I challenge the Government of India regarding their hurried Waqf Amendment," she declared. Emphasizing the geographical significance, Banerjee questioned the Centre's awareness of regional tensions given Bengal's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. She expressed concern over alleged plans to incite riots using dubious agencies and stressed that border security is the Centre's responsibility, managed by the BSF, not the state government.

Turning her focus to internal issues, Banerjee slammed the Centre for rising inflation and job scarcity. "Despite soaring prices of essentials, media funded by the BJP spreads misinformation about Bengal," she asserted, revealing instances where manipulated videos were used to tarnish the state's image. The Chief Minister called for unity across religions, underscoring her belief in religious harmony, a core tradition of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)