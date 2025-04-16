Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Waqf Amendment and Border Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government for its divisive policies, including the Waqf Amendment and border security lapses. She accused the BJP of instigating communal unrest and urged for accountability. Banerjee also highlighted issues of unemployment, media bias, and the importance of religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:09 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Waqf Amendment and Border Unrest
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a vehement critique against the Centre on Wednesday, directly addressing the recent Waqf Amendment and instances of communal unrest. Speaking at a public assembly in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of advancing a divisive agenda while neglecting the nation's border security.

"I challenge the Government of India regarding their hurried Waqf Amendment," she declared. Emphasizing the geographical significance, Banerjee questioned the Centre's awareness of regional tensions given Bengal's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. She expressed concern over alleged plans to incite riots using dubious agencies and stressed that border security is the Centre's responsibility, managed by the BSF, not the state government.

Turning her focus to internal issues, Banerjee slammed the Centre for rising inflation and job scarcity. "Despite soaring prices of essentials, media funded by the BJP spreads misinformation about Bengal," she asserted, revealing instances where manipulated videos were used to tarnish the state's image. The Chief Minister called for unity across religions, underscoring her belief in religious harmony, a core tradition of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025