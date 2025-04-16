Bengal's Communal Unrest: Banerjee Accuses BJP of Fomenting Division

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP, sections of the BSF, and central agencies of orchestrating the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, describing it as a 'pre-planned' effort exacerbated by cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Addressing Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to halt the implementation of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning of its potential to fracture the nation. She also called for restraint on Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his political motives.

Banerjee asserted that central forces facilitated illegal activities contributing to the unrest and pledged financial support to victims' families while ordering a probe into BSF's involvement.

