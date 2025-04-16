Bengal's Communal Unrest: Banerjee Accuses BJP of Fomenting Division
Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP, BSF, and central agencies for the Murshidabad violence, calling it pre-planned and linked to cross-border issues. She criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act and the role of BJP-backed outsiders. Banerjee reiterated her commitment to communal harmony and unity.
- Country:
- India
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP, sections of the BSF, and central agencies of orchestrating the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, describing it as a 'pre-planned' effort exacerbated by cross-border influx from Bangladesh.
Addressing Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to halt the implementation of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning of its potential to fracture the nation. She also called for restraint on Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his political motives.
Banerjee asserted that central forces facilitated illegal activities contributing to the unrest and pledged financial support to victims' families while ordering a probe into BSF's involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Clarifies: Amit Shah's Visit Not Tied to Kathua Operation
Amit Shah in Dantewada: Celebrating Bastar Pandum Amidst Anti-Naxal Operations
Amit Shah Defends Waqf Amendment Bill Against Opposition Criticism
Amit Shah Debunks Myths Around Waqf Bill
Waqf council, waqf board came into existence in 1995; non-Muslim will have no role in running of religious affairs: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.