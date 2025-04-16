Left Menu

Bengal's Communal Unrest: Banerjee Accuses BJP of Fomenting Division

Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP, BSF, and central agencies for the Murshidabad violence, calling it pre-planned and linked to cross-border issues. She criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act and the role of BJP-backed outsiders. Banerjee reiterated her commitment to communal harmony and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:18 IST
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP, sections of the BSF, and central agencies of orchestrating the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, describing it as a 'pre-planned' effort exacerbated by cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Addressing Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to halt the implementation of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning of its potential to fracture the nation. She also called for restraint on Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing his political motives.

Banerjee asserted that central forces facilitated illegal activities contributing to the unrest and pledged financial support to victims' families while ordering a probe into BSF's involvement.

