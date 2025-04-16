Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Abolishment of ED Amid National Herald Controversy
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called for the abolition of the Enforcement Directorate following its prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Amidst political turmoil, Yadav criticized the need for ED, pointing to existing departments like Income Tax. Congress President Kharge accused BJP of using such actions to cover its failures.
As the political landscape grapples with the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has urged the abolition of the ED. He argues that existing institutions like the Income Tax department already address economic offenses.
Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, reminded that many political groups had objected to the creation of the ED during Congress's tenure, pointing out potential future challenges. He stated that leaders in Maharashtra opposed to the BJP faced scrutiny from the ED and other agencies.
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led government for using the ED to distract from its mismanagement. Kharge highlighted ongoing economic issues, accusing the government of lacking solutions and focusing on diversionary tactics.
