Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Abolishment of ED Amid National Herald Controversy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called for the abolition of the Enforcement Directorate following its prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Amidst political turmoil, Yadav criticized the need for ED, pointing to existing departments like Income Tax. Congress President Kharge accused BJP of using such actions to cover its failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:22 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Abolishment of ED Amid National Herald Controversy
Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the political landscape grapples with the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has urged the abolition of the ED. He argues that existing institutions like the Income Tax department already address economic offenses.

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, reminded that many political groups had objected to the creation of the ED during Congress's tenure, pointing out potential future challenges. He stated that leaders in Maharashtra opposed to the BJP faced scrutiny from the ED and other agencies.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led government for using the ED to distract from its mismanagement. Kharge highlighted ongoing economic issues, accusing the government of lacking solutions and focusing on diversionary tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025