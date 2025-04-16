Congress Chief Blasts Government Over Governance Failures and Communal Unrest

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack on both central and state governments, accusing them of inciting communal violence as a distraction from their governance shortcomings.

Speaking during the Congress' Sadbhavna Shanti Yatra in Nagpur, Sapkal condemned the government for allegedly assisting their industrialist allies in acquiring land and mining rights under questionable circumstances.

The march, which saw participation from senior Congress figures including Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, aims to restore communal harmony after recent unrest. Sapkal also criticized law enforcement's ineffective response during riots and pointed to economic burdens such as inflation affecting various social sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)