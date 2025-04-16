Singapore's Trade Woes Amid U.S.-China Tariff Crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed concern on Wednesday regarding the U.S.'s postponement of its proposed 'reciprocal' tariffs, noting the global uncertainty these changes have caused.

Wong emphasized that the trade war between the U.S. and China would halt trading between the two nations and inflict widespread economic pain. Although President Trump delayed the tariffs until July, a 10% tariff is still in place.

As Singapore faces an uncertain economic climate, Prime Minister Wong will lead the People's Action Party in the upcoming May 3 elections, marking his first major electoral test since assuming leadership in 2024.

