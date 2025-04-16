Left Menu

California vs. Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Challenge

California has announced a lawsuit challenging President Trump's tariffs, arguing they are unlawful as per the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Governor Newsom emphasizes the detrimental impact on California's economy and affordability for families. The state seeks court intervention to block the tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:44 IST
California vs. Trump's Tariffs: A Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that the state is filing a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump's authority in imposing wide-reaching tariffs, which have ignited a global trade conflict. The lawsuit will contest Trump's application of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing tariffs.

The legal argument focuses on the assertion that such a dramatic move requires congressional approval, an element allegedly bypassed in the tariff enactment on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. Newsom's office highlighted that the suit would be lodged with the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The Trump administration defends the escalated tariffs as a means to bolster US manufacturing and curb the influx of illegal fentanyl. However, California's leadership contends that these tariffs have driven up costs and inflicted immense financial harm on the state's economy, the most substantial in the US and a crucial player in exports.

Governor Newsom criticized the tariffs for causing economic disruption among California's families and businesses, insisting on defending American interests. He plans to discuss these issues further with Attorney General Rob Bonta in the agriculturally significant Central Valley region. This area stands particularly vulnerable due to its heavy involvement in international agriculture trade.

In pursuit of an immediate judicial intervention, California seeks to block the tariffs. The initiative emerges shortly after Newsom's request for California exports to be shielded from retaliatory tariffs, though no agreements have surfaced yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

