Senator Fights for Wrongly Deported Man's Release in El Salvador
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has arrived in El Salvador to meet with officials regarding the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported. Despite a court order to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, El Salvador's President has remained uncooperative. Legal proceedings continue as U.S. officials face potential contempt charges.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has traveled to El Salvador, seeking a meeting with officials to secure the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Salvadoran man held in a notorious prison. The U.S. acknowledges that Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to an 'administrative error.'
Despite a court order directing Abrego Garcia's return, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has no plans to comply. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security states it lacks the authority to forcibly bring him back, while legal proceedings and pressure from U.S. courts continue.
The Trump administration faces scrutiny for deporting many under the Alien Enemies Act without trial, including Abrego Garcia, who left El Salvador to escape violence at 16. He has never been charged with any crime, despite allegations from the Justice Department. The situation highlights ongoing tensions in immigration policy enforcement.
