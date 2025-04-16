Left Menu

Senator Fights for Wrongly Deported Man's Release in El Salvador

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has arrived in El Salvador to meet with officials regarding the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongly deported. Despite a court order to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, El Salvador's President has remained uncooperative. Legal proceedings continue as U.S. officials face potential contempt charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:07 IST
Senator Fights for Wrongly Deported Man's Release in El Salvador

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has traveled to El Salvador, seeking a meeting with officials to secure the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported Salvadoran man held in a notorious prison. The U.S. acknowledges that Abrego Garcia's deportation was due to an 'administrative error.'

Despite a court order directing Abrego Garcia's return, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has no plans to comply. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security states it lacks the authority to forcibly bring him back, while legal proceedings and pressure from U.S. courts continue.

The Trump administration faces scrutiny for deporting many under the Alien Enemies Act without trial, including Abrego Garcia, who left El Salvador to escape violence at 16. He has never been charged with any crime, despite allegations from the Justice Department. The situation highlights ongoing tensions in immigration policy enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025