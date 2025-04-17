Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Stirs Political Discussions

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claims ignorance about the ongoing caste census discussions in Karnataka. The survey, termed the 'Socio-Economic and Educational Survey,' is under scrutiny as leaders debate its implications. Discussions are set for a special cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:15 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census Stirs Political Discussions
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intense scrutiny over the recent caste census report in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Thursday that he was unaware of the cabinet discussions or the report's specifics. He emphasized that decisions regarding the survey fall under state government jurisdiction.

The report, named 'Socio-Economic and Educational Survey,' is witnessing a special cabinet meeting today. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the Backward Class Commission had already submitted its findings. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged ministers to review the document and provide feedback.

Minister G Parameshwara highlighted the importance of community leader input during the approaching April 17 discussion, which will focus solely on the caste report. In contrast, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the census's true beneficiaries, questioning its benefits for Siddaramaiah or the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi's understanding of its wider impact was also questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025