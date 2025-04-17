Karnataka's Caste Census Stirs Political Discussions

Amid intense scrutiny over the recent caste census report in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Thursday that he was unaware of the cabinet discussions or the report's specifics. He emphasized that decisions regarding the survey fall under state government jurisdiction.

The report, named 'Socio-Economic and Educational Survey,' is witnessing a special cabinet meeting today. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the Backward Class Commission had already submitted its findings. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged ministers to review the document and provide feedback.

Minister G Parameshwara highlighted the importance of community leader input during the approaching April 17 discussion, which will focus solely on the caste report. In contrast, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the census's true beneficiaries, questioning its benefits for Siddaramaiah or the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi's understanding of its wider impact was also questioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)