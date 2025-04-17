LVMH CEO Calls for US-EU Tariff Resolution
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault urged the United States and European Union to find a solution to tariff issues, blaming potential failure on Brussels. Speaking at LVMH's annual shareholder meeting, he emphasized the importance of restoring free trade and trust with the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:47 IST
LVMH's CEO, Bernard Arnault, has urged the United States and the European Union to resolve ongoing tariffs issues, stressing that any failure would lie squarely with Brussels.
During his address at the luxury goods group's annual shareholder meeting, Arnault emphasized the need to foster free trade and restore trust in transatlantic trade relations with the U.S.
The calls for action highlight growing concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on international commerce.
