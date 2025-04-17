LVMH CEO Calls for US-EU Tariff Resolution

LVMH's CEO, Bernard Arnault, has urged the United States and the European Union to resolve ongoing tariffs issues, stressing that any failure would lie squarely with Brussels.

During his address at the luxury goods group's annual shareholder meeting, Arnault emphasized the need to foster free trade and restore trust in transatlantic trade relations with the U.S.

The calls for action highlight growing concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)