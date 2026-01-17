Left Menu

Nana Patole's Plea: Restore Trust in Elections with Ballot Papers

Senior Congress leader Nana Patole advocates for the use of ballot papers in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, citing diminishing public trust in EVMs. He highlights voter list discrepancies and procedural flaws, urging reforms to uphold democracy. The BJP emerged as the top party in recent polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:16 IST
Senior Congress leader Nana Patole has called for a return to ballot paper-based voting for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. He argues that public confidence in electronic voting machines is waning, as evidenced by low voter turnout in recent municipal elections.

Patole addressed his concerns in a letter to the State Election Commissioner and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, pointing to flaws in the electoral process, such as discrepancies in voter lists and inadequate voter verification measures. He contends that these issues undermine the Electoral Commission's credibility and democracy.

The recent elections saw the BJP winning a significant number of seats in municipal corporations. Patole insists that adopting ballot papers for local body elections is crucial for restoring public faith in the electoral system.

