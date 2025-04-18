Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Near Signing Groundbreaking Minerals Deal

The U.S. and Ukraine are close to signing a critical minerals and economic cooperation deal, as announced by President Trump. The agreement offers the U.S. access to Ukraine's minerals in exchange for past military aid. Negotiations are underway, with final details being ironed out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Ukraine are on the verge of a significant minerals and economic cooperation agreement aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. President Donald Trump revealed that the deal could be finalized as early as next week, highlighting its importance in the broader geopolitical landscape.

The proposed agreement promises the U.S. privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources and critical minerals, serving as a form of repayment for military aid previously granted during President Joe Biden's tenure. A Ukrainian delegation recently traveled to Washington to accelerate negotiations, following the U.S. offer of a more comprehensive deal than initially planned.

While the White House has not publicly shared specifics, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the near completion of an extensive 80-page agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that an initial memorandum of intent could be signed online, setting the stage for future legislative ratification in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

